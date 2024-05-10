Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in April

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

