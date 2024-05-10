Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OBDE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 67.44% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

