Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,935. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,899,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock worth $135,385,519. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 568.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

