BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.120-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.6 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.510 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 757,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 256.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.10.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

