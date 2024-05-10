BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $723.45 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.45 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,386.17 or 0.99914466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003752 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,603,506 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999221 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.