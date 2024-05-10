BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

BNTX opened at $92.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioNTech by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

