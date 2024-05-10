Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35 to $7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $59.98. 977,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,114. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.