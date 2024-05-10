Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.78. 59,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,915. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

