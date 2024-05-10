Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 11.6 %

BCEKF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 48,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

