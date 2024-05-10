Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 11.6 %
BCEKF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 48,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
