Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Balchem Stock Up 0.9 %

BCPC stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. 66,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,121. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.39. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

