B. Riley Weighs in on Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Full House Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie cut Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 2.8 %

FLL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $178.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

