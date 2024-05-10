AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AvePoint updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. 1,237,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $343,888. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

