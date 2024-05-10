Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $33.71 or 0.00055643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.85 billion and approximately $397.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 439,807,096 coins and its circulating supply is 381,117,456 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

