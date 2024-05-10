Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS APPTF remained flat at C$7.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.67. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.20 and a 1-year high of C$8.92.
About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.