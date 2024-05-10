Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 254.9% from the April 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,179.0 days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of Audinate Group stock remained flat at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Audinate Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.41.
Audinate Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Audinate Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.