AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AT&T by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.17. 18,633,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

