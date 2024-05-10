Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
