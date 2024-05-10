Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.89. 145,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

