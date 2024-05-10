Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Astrana Health Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ASTH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 145,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Astrana Health
About Astrana Health
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.