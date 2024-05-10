Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Astrana Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASTH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 145,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

