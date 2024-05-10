argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $448.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $451.00 to $448.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.84.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.63. 369,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 0.67. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

