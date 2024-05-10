Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 43.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 577,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,101. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

