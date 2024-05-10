Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 5.4%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 388,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,327,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $905.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 461,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.