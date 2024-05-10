Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

ACA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. 126,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,373. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

