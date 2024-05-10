Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Arcosa has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
Arcosa Stock Up 0.2 %
ACA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. 126,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,373. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcosa
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.