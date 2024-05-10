Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.57, but opened at $63.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $63.18, with a volume of 1,058,721 shares.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

