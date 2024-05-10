Analyzing Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) & Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) and Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Melrose Industries and Savaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Industries N/A N/A N/A Savaria N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Melrose Industries and Savaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melrose Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Savaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Savaria has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.48%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savaria is more favorable than Melrose Industries.

This table compares Melrose Industries and Savaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Industries N/A N/A N/A $0.53 14.21 Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 57.18

Melrose Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Melrose Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Savaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Melrose Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Melrose Industries pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Melrose Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components. Its Powder Metallurgy segment offers precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors; and metal powder for powder metallurgy, as well as commercializes additive manufacturing. The company's Other Industrial segment designs, manufactures, and distributes ergonomic products for use in a various working, learning, and healthcare environments; and offers metal hydride hydrogen storage solutions for use in a range of industrial and commercial applications. The company was formerly known as New Melrose Industries PLC and changed its name to Melrose Industries PLC in November 2015. Melrose Industries PLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications. The Patient Care segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs ceiling lifts, patient transfer slings and accessories, floor lifts, standing aids, bathing equipment, medical beds, therapeutic support surfaces, and pressure management products used in healthcare facilities and home care settings. It sells its products through dealers or direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.