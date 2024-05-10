Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Zacks reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
Amprius Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $1.97. 703,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,989. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.