Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Zacks reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $1.97. 703,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,989. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

