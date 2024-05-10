AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.00

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 521608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,520,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

