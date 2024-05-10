Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

FOLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,009. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,308,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after buying an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after buying an additional 7,666,335 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,085,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106,086 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.