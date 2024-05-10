American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.0 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.1 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 269,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

