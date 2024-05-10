American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165,744 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 5.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $163,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,856,898. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AXP traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $242.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $243.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

