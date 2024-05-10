Ameren Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,851. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $89.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.