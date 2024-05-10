Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $5.01. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 633,203 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $706.32 million, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,673 shares of company stock worth $307,748. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.