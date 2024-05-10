Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Altimmune traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.36. 505,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,056,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 68.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

