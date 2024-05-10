Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,654,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,888,014 shares.The stock last traded at $64.92 and had previously closed at $64.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,260,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,241,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.