AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.17.

BOS stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.04. 93,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

