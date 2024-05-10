Aevo (AEVO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $130.43 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Aevo has a market cap of $130.43 million and $43.73 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aevo has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 1.261994 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $36,479,365.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

