Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
