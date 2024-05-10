Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.