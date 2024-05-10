A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 4.5%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 101,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 374,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $849.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,596.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

