3,955 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 652,640 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,890,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,414,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,407,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 9,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

