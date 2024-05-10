24,522 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 280,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

