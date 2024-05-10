1,637 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

AVGO traded up $27.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,332.80. 1,629,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,864. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $617.99 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.