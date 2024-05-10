15,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Summa Corp.

Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.6% of Summa Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,194. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.