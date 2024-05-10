1,250 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Summa Corp.

Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.73. 1,090,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

