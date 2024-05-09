Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $1.25

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Stock Down 17.5 %

ZVIA opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at $978,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at $978,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160. 12.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.