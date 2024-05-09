Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xylem by 21.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 421,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,806. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

