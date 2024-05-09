XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider David Brown Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRFGet Free Report) insider David Brown sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.89), for a total value of A$1,340,000.00 ($887,417.22).

XRF Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF)

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.