Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $350.00

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 349.07 ($4.39), with a volume of 3641385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.36).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2,366.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.85.

In related news, insider Sven Borho bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($202,261.31). 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

