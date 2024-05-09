Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $111,150.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,150.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,230 shares of company stock worth $537,587 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westlake Chemical Partners

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.