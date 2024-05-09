Welch & Forbes LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

