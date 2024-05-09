Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 891 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.95 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

