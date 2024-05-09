Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 570 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $60,971,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

EW opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,693 shares of company stock worth $20,310,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

